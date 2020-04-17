VALORANT is a very promising project and its competitive aspect online will play a key role. In events of this kind, sponsorships play an important role, as they represent a large part of the income. However, sometimes games include content that may prevent sponsors from investing in promoting these events. Riot Games has thought about it and today it was revealed that it is preparing some changes for VALORANT so that it does not lose sponsorships.

According to information from Bloomberg (via GameSpot), Riot Games spoke with 100 organizations to adapt VALORANT for competitions. As you know, the game has violence, but what caught the most attention is the presence of blood, which scares the sponsors on many occasions.

Riot Games wants VALORANT to have scope and accessibility

To be more friendly regarding sponsorships, the developer will incorporate the option of not showing blood in the game. With this feature ready, Riot Games indicates in its guide for VALORANT competitions that tournament organizers will have to disable the option to show blood and make the title more accessible in this way.

“In the end, we want our esport to be as accessible as possible, and that includes ensuring that it is also as comprehensive as possible. By disabling blood, we allow more sponsors and distributors to join the ecosystem, ultimately creating more accessibility and stability for everyone, ”reported Whalen Rozelle, senior esports director at Riot Games.

The new installment of Riot Games is in the closed beta stage and soon users will be able to enjoy a qualifying function. Access, as you know, is limited, so several users are trying by various means to get the opportunity to participate in this trial period. If you are one of them, you must be careful, because Riot Games is banning some.

VALORANT will officially debut this summer exclusively for PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

