The VALORANT closed beta, a tactical shooter with which Riot Games seeks to venture into the genre, was a complete success on Twitch, and more so due to the drops program that invited fans to keep an eye on the broadcasts, as they would give away codes of access for the trial period. However, the competition for views is fierce on the platform and some channels abused the program, so Twitch took action on the matter.

The great reception that VALORANT had on Twitch was cause for celebration, but also a review by those in charge of the platform, as it was detected that some channels placed the label “live” on shooter broadcasts that were only displayed on the stream already recorded material. Unfortunately, this caused some viewers to be waiting for some drop to have a closed beta access code, something that obviously did not happen.

Realizing what happened, Twitch reported through a publication of its support account on Twitter, which updated the guidelines so that from now on it is prohibited to place the label “live” in 24/7 broadcasts because they made a misuse of its drops and rewards program during the presentation of VALORANT to the platform’s public.

📢 We’ve heard concerns about creators continuously streaming VODs while tagging the channel as “Live” to farm Valorant Drops. This harms the integrity of our Drops Program so we’ve updated our Community Guidelines to clarify that cheating any Twitch rewards system is prohibited. – Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) April 28, 2020

