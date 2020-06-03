It is already available to everyone from June 2 and has a Mexican character.

Photo:

Valorant / Riot Games / Courtesy

Finally the long-awaited video game “Valorant” by Riot Games, It is available to everyone from June 2 and has a Mexican character.

Let the battle begin. VALORANT is now available for free worldwide. What better way to celebrate it than with a cinematic? https://t.co/Y8EpJo7J62 pic.twitter.com/bTwQ8dnIlV – VALORANT (@VALORANTes) June 2, 2020

During these last months the company that also created the famous video game “League of Legends” and “Call of Duty” gave it the last touches and its beta version reached almost 3 million players and accumulated 470 million hours viewed on the Twitch streaming platform.

Valorant is a tactical and competitive shooter for PC that is played in games of two teams with five characters each.

In each game, players will be able to choose an agent with unique fighting skills on the battlefield in different ways.

Part of the cast of these competitors is “Reyna”, an agent from Mexico. This is a lethal Duelist type character, who has quite useful abilities.

REYNA /// Mexico

“What hope do these creatures have?” # VALORANT pic.twitter.com/inO8bR5cto – VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 30, 2020

By killing off any opponent, “Reyna” will spawn an orb that must be collected as soon as possible, before it disappears. This will help heal any wounds you have so you can continue in games.

On the other hand, “Reyna” can also use the orb to become invulnerable or invisible for a period of time. You will also have a skill in which You can temporarily blind your rivals.

It may interest you:

Valorant launch hits record 1.7 million views on Twitch

.