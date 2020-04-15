Despite the fact that VALORANT is still in the Beta phase, thousands of players are interested in Riot Games’ new competitive title for PC. Several of the games of the moment have their respective mobile version, so many wonder if the same will happen with the shooter.

A part of the community believes that Riot Games is in fact already working on a mobile version of VALORANT. The reason? A follower of the game made a discovery that points to this coming true in the near future.

They ensure that VALORANT will have a mobile version

Spacixr, a reddit user, claimed that he recently tried playing VALORANT in tablet mode on his laptop. The player was surprised when he saw that the screen displayed various icons that, apparently, correspond to a game interface with touch controls.

Also, Spacixr interacted with the controls and they worked without issue. For this reason, the community believes that the game will actually reach mobile phones and that Riot Games has already advanced this project.

On the other hand, more evidence points to this alleged launch. Earlier this month various icons of an alleged touch interface were discovered. These elements were the ones that Spacixr managed to display on its screen.

It was a Twitter user known as FireMonkey who spoke of the icons found in the game’s files. He stated that their presence does not necessarily mean that VALORANT will reach mobile phones, but that they are a sign of this possible project.

Icons relating to the game having Mobile support are in the game files, this doesn’t confirm Valorant will be playable on Mobile but does confirm they have icons for it if they ever want to go that route. pic.twitter.com/2JZEYEgI1N – 🎄 Santa Ricky 🎄 (@FireMonkey__) April 4, 2020

Given the impact and concept of VALORANT, it is not unreasonable to think that Riot Games will launch the game for mobile devices. However, for now there is nothing confirmed, so we will have to wait for official information.

In case you missed it: soon there will be a classified mode in VALORANT

The development of VALORANT is confirmed for PC. Find all the news related to the competitive shooter at this link.

Source

.