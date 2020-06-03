By Sebastian Quiroz

06/02/2020 9:10 am

After a fairly successful beta and two months of testing, Valorant, the Riot Games FPS, is finally available. So is, Starting today, June 2, you can now download this title for free, and join the millions of users who have enjoyed this experience on PC.

Despite the current pandemic, Riot Games has revealed that the global launch was a success, and Valorant is now available in most regions worldwide. During the beta period, the game made history by breaking tuner records with 34 million hours viewed on its first day and more than 1.7 million simultaneous viewers, a feat second only to the final of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship.

This is how Riot Games describes the game:

Valorant is a highly accurate, deadly multiplayer game featuring high-fidelity weapon handling, a diverse arsenal, agents with unique abilities, and competitive maps that guarantee thousands of hours of gameplay. Valorant faces two teams of five players in round-robin and attacker-to-defender bouts where the best of 24 rounds will claim victory. ”

So don’t think twice, register here and download Valorant completely free on your PC. In related topics, you can learn more about Reyna, the Mexican character of this game, here. Similarly, this title makes use of controversial, but effective anti-cheat software.

Via: Official statement

