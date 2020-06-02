Valorant is a tactical shooter of Riot Games, the company that created the “League of Legends, Better known as LOL. In 2019, the LOL generated a profit of $ 1.5 billion to Riot Games.

This June 2 is officially launched after its Beta version is a success: was played by more than 3 million players from around the world. In addition, the players performed streamings in Twitch while playing and nurturing new players. The Beta version was introduced to the market in October 2019.

Riot Games confirmed that They created new servers to meet the high demand for Valorant. After launch, they will evaluate the performance of the video game and introduce new PCs, more game modes and maps.

LAUNCHING –

In 12 hours – Korea, Japan, and most of Asia-Pacific

In 18 hours – Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia, and CIS countries

In 25 hours – North America, Latin America, and South America

EPISODE 1: IGNITION.

June 1, 2020

The trailer for the most anticipated game of 2020

How will Valorant, the new game from Riot Games

Valorant will be free.



It’s a video game shooter free-to-play. Of course, first person: This is the main reason why CS: GO and Overwatch players were the first to try it. Valorant bears many (or too many) similarities to CS: GO and Overwatch.



There will be two types of currencies: the “Radianite“(Which can be unlocked with EXP or playing) and the”Valorant Points”Or PV that will be the paid coins of the game.

The maps they will maintain a certain “bias” to one side: those who attack versus those who defend.



It will combine game modes: “Overwatch” and “Counter Strike“



The PCs will have unique abilities.



There will be no option of “surrender“But they will include an option called” Spike Rush “for players to enjoy a Best Of 7. Each player who is attacked will have a spike and players will have the same weapons selected at random.



It will have a virtual store to obtain skins and weapons: the purchases will not affect the gameplay but will be for an aesthetic matter.



When Riot Games announced the release of Valorant, it announced it with an image that says “Episode 01: Ignition”. Users agree that the game is likely to have chapters.

How to download Valorant

When it comes to requirements, ‘Valorant’ is not a particularly heavy game. The company claims that “any computer that meets the minimum requirements will be able to move the game to 30 FPS.” In this table are all the corresponding specifications:



PABLO LABARTA

To download ‘Valorant’, simply go to the game’s website and download the executable. ‘Valorant‘It is a free-to-play game and, as a whole, downloading and playing it is free of charge.

However, it is possible to spend real money to buy cosmetic items. These elements do not affect the game beyond what is strictly aesthetic, as in ‘League of Legends’ or ‘Fortnite’, so they are not necessary.

The video game company developed this game to thank users for their 10-year commitment to League of Legends. Without a doubt, Riot Games created one of the most played games of all time. But what will Valorant’s performance be? Will it be able to hold 10 years in time like the LOL did?