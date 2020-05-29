Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Successful or not, the new original tactical shooting franchise from Riot Games once dubbed “Project A”, and today known as “VALORANT”, you already have a summary of your first contact with your first users.

The developer behind League of Legends, published the first figures that include the thickness of players who became part of the beta of the game, which we remind you was made through a private invitation that could be obtained by viewing broadcasts on direct through the streaming platform, Twitch.

As the DotEsports report echoes, nearly three million players were connecting every day to test the game with original characters within the benevolent period.

Not only that, but according to Riot Games, VALORANT also marked a milestone in terms of views on video and streaming platforms.

More of 470 million of reproductions were generated in total between those who referred to Twitch and the Korean platform AfreecaTV with which deals were closed by the developer.

VALORANT hopes to have at least 4 different maps and the addition of at least 12 ‘Agents’, the official name that the characters receive within the title.

Currently only some of the final releases expected for the massive release of the game are known, to take place this June 2.

You can check the official trailer, below:

