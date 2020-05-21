By Sebastian Quiroz

05/21/2020

As part of the Summer Game Fest celebration, Riot Games has revealed the release date of Valorant. The FPS will be available for free in most regions of the world on June 2, 2020.

This is what Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon commented on the matter:

“Our goal has always been to bring Valorant to most of the world as soon as possible, so we can’t wait to do it on June 2. The team looks forward to beginning our decades-long commitment to serve the global Valorant community. This is just the beginning of our journey together. ”

It’s @RiotSuperCakes and @RiotZiegler back with an important update on the future of VALORANT. pic.twitter.com/qGZfv3DWEb – VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 21, 2020

Similar to League of Legends, Riot Games will continue to offer support and will introduce new content to Valorant shortly after launch, including game modes, new agents, and maps. In addition, the company is preparing for a high demand for players, for which the creation of several new servers in Atlanta, Dallas, London, Madrid and Warsaw has been announced.

By last, Riot Games has confirmed that the Valorant closed beta will end on May 28, which will give players just one more week to continue playing until the official launch.

Valorant will be available for free on PC on June 2. On related topics, this game’s anti-cheat system has banned over nine thousand players. Similarly, you can check our gameplay of this game here.

