By Sebastian Quiroz

05/07/2020 3:22 pm

After months of waiting, Riot Games fans can finally enjoy the closed beta of Valorant, the company’s new FPS. However, this title has begun to attract attention, because the anti-cheating system used by this game, known as Vanguard, It has caused the players’ computers to overheat.

According to various reports from players on Reddit, this anti-cheat system is interfering with the software and components linked to the PC hardware, such as cooling systems, keyboards, mice, and GPUs. This is how one of the most active users in the Valorant subreddit describes it:

“I just spent the last 3 hours figuring out why I couldn’t access Windows because my keyboard and mouse wouldn’t work. Just before that, I started smelling hot plastic – my graphics card was running at + 90 ° C because, again, Vanguard disabled my cooling software (my PC case had very bad airflow, I have to decrease the performance of my GPU to keep it cool enough). Vanguard really needs to prevent us from launching the game while the X software is active, and [necesita pedirnos] that we close it, even if we need to restart right afterwards, instead of deactivating everything in silence ”.

In response to this, Paul “RiotArkem” Chamberlain, the anti-cheat leader of Riot Games, released a small statement in which he mentioned that he is already working to fix these problems. However, it seems you have no plans to change the anti-cheat software currently in use:

“We are working on ways to improve the experience. Our current notification pop-ups are not as good as they could be and we are looking for ways to give you more control over how Vanguard works. ”

He also noted that players should expect improvements “before launch.”. Currently, Valorant does not have a firm release date, and remains in closed beta. As with all the other elements of the game, its anti-cheat program is a work in progress.

Via: Reddit

