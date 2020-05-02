Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

If you are a player of Valorant who has been waiting to play in the Competitive mode of the game and see where you stand among your competition, you have the chance now that Riot Games You have activated the classified mode of the game. Although still in the closed beta stage, the new classified environment of Valorant It will allow players to play against each other in higher stakes environments where their scores are at stake in each game as they move up or down. You will have to play some unsorted games to get started, but once they are complete and you have learned how to play Valorant, you can enter classified mode.

Riot announced on Thursday night that it had activated the classified mode in Valorant after preparing for the launch of the mode earlier in the week with an update that laid the groundwork for it. The previous update added the mode to the game, but Riot He said he would not activate in the ranking until he was certain that the game was at a point where things could not be easily exploited to affect the integrity of the ranked mode. Those issues have apparently been resolved now, which means players are free to enter the rankings and see where they compare to each other.

In the next 30 minutes we’re going to turn ranked on in North America. If all goes well there, we’ll turn ranked on in Europe after the hotfix patch (so after 9:30 AM CEST on May 1). We also … reserve the right to turn off ranked at any time if things get weird. – VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 30, 2020

Players must participate in a minimum of 20 unranked games, the normal ones you have been playing prior to ranking, before you can try competitive mode. That’s to make sure players at least know the basics of Valorant And hopefully they’ve developed some types of strategies with their favorite characters so newcomers don’t jump into the competition when they have access to the game because they think they’re ready for the big time.

Once you complete those games, you will have to start your ranked journey by playing five games in Competitive mode. The game will give you your first rank so you can start your climb. There are several ranges in the game, the lowest being Iron and the highest calling ValorantBut don’t worry too much about your rank here as ranked progress doesn’t carry over to full release in the summer.

