Valor FC, team of the Canadian League, strengthens with Chivas player

Rodrigo Reyes, a Mexican youth defender from Guadalajara’s Chivas Rayadas, reinforced the Valour FC team of the Canadian Premier League for next season, after eight seasons of training in the Rojiblanco team’s quarry.

Reyes arrives on loan for a year from Chivas to the Canadian Valour FC squad, who has already officially presented the young 20-year-old defender, who is looking for minutes, opportunities and thereby gain experience.

“We are delighted to bring Rodrigo. He has a lot of pedigree as a footballer, plays for one of the best clubs in Mexico and serves as captain of the under-23 program. Rodrigo has been with Mexico’s youth teams since he was 13 years old and he is a great signing for us, adding depth to a key position in the field, ”said Rob Gale, Valour FC technical director.

Rodrigo Reyes is 20 years old and plays as a right central defender, highlighting his strength and his aerial game to impose himself in the area, so getting to soccer in Canada can give him experience and shooting, which is what they are looking for in Chivas for one of the footballers who have played many minutes with the Guadalajara youth teams.

Reyes registers a total of 5081 minutes in eight seasons with the basic forces of Chivas scoring six goals in 70 games played, also having three titles with the inferiors of the Flock in his record, such as the champion Sub 13, Sub 20 and the Ibercup of Portugal in 2014.

