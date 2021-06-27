Vallverdú, on the PTPA: “I am disappointed with your disturbing and damaging message”

Daniel Vallverdu has reacted to the statement of the PTPA, publishing a statement on their social networks: “I would like to express my disappointment with the PTPA, for its Disruptive and damaging public message for the Players Council and the ATP. I am an advocate for strong and sustainable player representation, which I strongly believe that the Players Council and the Players Board deliver. It’s easy to condemn and undermine when viewed from the outside with absolutely no intention of creating a dialogue over the last year to educate and inform yourself about the concerns “some” players might have. The fact that the PTPA has the audacity to describe the future plans of the ATP as a “backroom agreement, without the participation of the players” seems to me ignorant and insulting to the players who spent hours, days, weeks and months discussing the game. plan and defending the best interests of the players. The APA’s allegations and assumptions couldn’t be further from the truth. “