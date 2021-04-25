Vallobin CD keeps all three points after beating Valdesoto 0-1

04/25/2021 at 9:32 PM CEST

The Vallobin played and won 0-1 as a visitor last Sunday’s game in the Villarea. The Valdesoto arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Aviles Stadium by a score of 2-0 and with a streak of three consecutive defeats in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Vallobin CD he was defeated 2-1 in the last game he played against the Condal. Thanks to this result, the Oviedo team is sixth, while the Valdesoto he is ninth at the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second half started in a positive way for the Oviedo team, who released their score thanks to a goal from Dioni at 54 minutes, thus ending the duel with a result of 0-1 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Valdesoto gave entrance to Aitor, Aaron Garcia, Carlos Pena and Illan for Bar, Michael, Manu Y Andrés D., Meanwhile he Vallobin gave entrance to Manolo, Pedro Roza, Pablo Alvarez placeholder image Y Gulin for Keke, Daniel, Robi Y Giuseppe.

A total of two yellow cards and one red card were shown in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Manu and red card to Robert. For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Dioni.

With this result, the Valdesoto remains with 12 points and the Vallobin it goes up to 20 points.

On the next day of the competition the Valdesoto will play against him Mosconia away from home, while the Vallobin CD will face in his feud against the Club Siero.

Data sheetValdesoto:Sergio Quidiello, Román, Roberto, Álex Hornas, Miguel (Aarón García, min.45), Pablo, Saso, Barra (Aitor, min.45), Andrés D. (Illan, min.74), Pérez and Manu (Carlos Peña , min.54)Vallobin CD:Marcos, Trelles, Dioni, Robi (Pablo Alvarez, min.80), Adrián Fuertes, Nacho, Hugo, Daniel (Pedro Roza, min.68), Keke (Manolo, min.63), Tito Fernández and Giuseppe (Gulin, min .80)Stadium:VillareaGoals:Dioni (0-1, min. 54)