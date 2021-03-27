Valle Egüés takes the victory after beating River Ega 3-0

03/27/2021 at 20:09 CET

The Egüés Valley thrashed the River during the last meeting held in the Sarriguren, which ended with a score of 3-0. The Egüés Valley faced the match with the intention of tracing their score in the standings after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous match against Txantrea. On the part of the visiting team, the River Ega had to settle for a three-way tie against him Itaroa Huarte. After the result obtained, the group from Sarriguria is fourth, while the River it is eleventh after the end of the match.

The game started in a positive way for him Egüés Valley, who fired the starting gun at the Sarriguren with a goal from Guembe in the 8th minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 1-0.

After halfway through the match, in the second half came the goal for the local team, who put more land in between thanks to the goal of Mikel Casado in the 81st minute. After this, a new occasion allowed the Sarrigurian team to increase the score, which increased the score thanks to a new goal from Mikel Casado, who thus achieved a double moments before the final whistle, in 90, ending the duel with a final score of 3-0.

With this good display the Egüés Valley He has already added 29 points in the First Phase of the Third Division and is placed in fourth place in the classification, with a position to access the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF. For his part, River Ega it remains with 14 points, in a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, with which it faced this twenty-first day.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Beti Onak, Meanwhile he River Ega will play against him Burladés.

Data sheetEgüés Valley:Larumbe, Juan, Vladimir, Lombardia, Zuazu, Iriarte, Morillas, César Iriarte, Zuazu, Guembe and Mikel CasadoRiver Ega:March, Itarte, Mikel Murugarren, Pablo, Lorza, Itarte, Eza, Laparra, Leon, Roberto Murugarren and Mariano AzconaStadium:SarrigurenGoals:Guembe (1-0, min. 8), Mikel Casado (2-0, min. 81) and Mikel Casado (3-0, min. 90)