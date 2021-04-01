Valle Egüés beats Beti Onak 2-4 and takes all three points

04/01/2021 at 5:43 PM CEST

The Onak and the Egüés Valley They ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division with a score of 2-4 and a victory for the team from Sarriguria. The Beti Onak He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game held against the Itaroa Huarte. On the part of the visiting team, the Egüés Valley won at home 3-0 their last match in the competition against River Ega. After the match held this Thursday, the local team remained in seventh place, while the Egüés Valley he is third at the end of the duel.

The game started in a favorable way for the Villaves team, who took the opportunity to open the scoreboard thanks to the success of Perez in the 34th minute, thus ending the first half with the score 1-0.

In the second half came the goal for him Egüés Valley, who got the tie with a goal from Garcia at 68 minutes. But later the Beti Onak went ahead in the light setting the 2-1 thanks to a goal of towers at 76 minutes. However, the Sarriguense team achieved the tie through a goal from Mikel Casado in minute 82. The visiting team added again, achieving the comeback with a double goal from Garcia in the 90th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Egüés Valley, who distanced himself with a bit of Ayesa just before the final whistle, specifically in 90, thus closing the match with a final score of 2-4.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Onak they entered from the bench Fermin, towers, Izura, Manu Gomez and Ceballos replacing Arsuaga, Perez, Jon, Manero and Del Burgo, while changes by the Egüés Valley They were Zuazu, Guembe, Marc Cia, Sergio and Ayesa, which entered through Outeiral, Pablo Goñi, John, Vladimir and César Iriarte.

The referee showed four yellow cards, two for Arsuaga and David gaston, from the local team and two for Go away and Garcia, of the visiting team.

The Onak occupied the seventh place in the classification table with 24 points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, after the dispute of the present meeting of the last day of the First Phase of Third Division, while the Egüés Valley it was placed in third position with 32 points, in place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF.

Data sheetBeti Onak:Monreal, Mario Adot, Manero (Manu Gómez, min.73), Eche, Mikel Olleta, Iker, Arsuaga (Fermin, min.52), Jon (Izura, min.73), Del Burgo (Ceballos, min.84), Pérez (Torres, min.52) and David GastonEgüés Valley:Larumbe, Vladimir (Sergio, min.78), César Iriarte (Ayesa, min.84), Outeiral (Zuazu, min.64), Morillas, Pablo Goñi (Guembe, min.64), Mikel Casado, Zuazu, Iriarte, Garcia and Juan (Marc Cia, min.78)Stadium:Lorenzo GoikoaGoals:Pérez (1-0, min. 34), Garcia (1-1, min. 68), Torres (2-1, min. 76), Mikel Casado (2-2, min. 82), Garcia (2-3 , min. 90) and Ayesa (2-4, min. 90)