The city of Valladolid will be the protagonist of “Go, Spain!”, A long documentary that aims to show the reconstruction, promotion and economic recovery of Spain after the current crisis through culture, art, gastronomy, sport, music and entertainment. The documentary will show how all these sectors, with some of their most relevant representatives, face the recovery of Spain, leaning on the values ​​of community, creativity and talent.

The project seeks to promote not only Spain as a country, but all its corners at a cultural and tourist level. Therefore, Valladolid is one of the outstanding enclaves that will be part of Go, Spain! As one of the main cultural capitals of Europe, which is also part of the UNESCO Network of Creative Cities, Valladolid will play a leading role in promoting quality inland tourism, as well as highlighting and publicizing the hidden treasures of the capital. Now more than ever, short-term trips must be promoted as a new tourism system that has emerged in this new reality. It is here where Valladolid, with the representation of its City Council, will act as one of the maximum exponents thanks to its great cultural legacy.

In a first phase, the dissemination of all the content of Go, Spain! It will be done through their social networks (on Instagram @gospain_ and on Facebook @gospainthink) and then they will also be available on a site & app whose design shows the importance of creativity in this project with works by prestigious artists such as Okuda San Miguel and Boa Mistura .

Subsequently, all these contents will be merged to become a long documentary that will be distributed through the Filmin platform from November 2020. The benefits will go to the Food Bank to alleviate the consequences of COVID-19 and help the most vulnerable. This documentary will have a special focus on promotion outside our country, since it will be distributed in countries such as China, the United States, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India.

Throughout the documentary, a group of relevant ambassadors from the sectors of culture, gastronomy, art, music, sport and entertainment in Spain will expose, through interviews and content in the form of documentary pills, messages that reflect fundamental values , quality, originality and responsibility. Specifically in Valladolid, the project will have the most relevant people in these sectors of the capital. These contents will be presented by the actress Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, who will be the narrator of the project.

Also, Go, Spain! It aims to be a springboard for the cultural and tourist promotion of Spain at the international level, with the involvement of ambassadors and personalities such as Chan Chien and Quian Yi Bin, and artists such as Alexandre Orion and Os Gemeos.

From ‘Go, Spain’ will also promote solidarity actions related to COVID-19, as well as others on different topics such as women, immigration or the projection of rural areas. All under the premise “Can creativity change the world?”.

