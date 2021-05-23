Valladolid terminates the contracts of Sergio and the sports director

05/23/2021 at 3:11 PM CEST

EFE

Real Valladolid has announced this Sunday the termination of the contract of the coach, Sergio González, and the sports director, Miguel Ángel Gómez, once the relegation to the second division of the team has been consummated.

It is the first measure announced by the Valladolid club after the relegation to the second division, which was consummated by losing yesterday, on the last day with the Atlético de Madrid (1-2) and in a match that gave the colchoneros the league title.

Sergio Gonzalez He was the coach who promoted the Blanquivioleta club to the first division of Spanish football three seasons ago and achieved his permanence during this time in the highest category.

Y Miguel Angel Gomez It was the sports director who brought Sergio González to Real Valladolid who, in the second division, managed to place the team in positions to contest the promotion tie, which the Blanquivioletas finally achieved.

However, in the current season, 2020-2021, Sergio González has not been able to maintain the category, despite having the confidence of the club president, Ronaldo Nazario.

In announcing the termination, Real Valladolid highlighted the commitment and dedication of both the coach and the sports director, “for all the time they have been with the entity and he wishes them the best personal and professional success for the future”.