Problem in sight? Taking a quick look at the schedules that LaLiga has released for days 30 and 31 (the third and fourth after the resumption of competition), the bands that the football association has set they harm Valladolid. To the team chaired by Ronaldo and led by Sergio González protocol is not respected established by LaLiga to grant a minimum of 72 hours of rest to the teams between matches.

06/07/2020

Act at 23:50

CEST

The schedules that have been known in these last hours set that Valladolid will play day 30 visiting on Saturday, June 20 at 10:00 p.m. the Metropolitan Wanda. According to the rest protocol, therefore, the Pucela team cannot play before Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00 p.m., but the schedule set for day 31 (Valladolid-Getafe) has been established for Tuesday but at 19.30h.

That is to say, Valladolid has been “swiped” two and a half hours. A short time, indeed, but in principle the protocol established by the club management for the resumption of competition is not followed. The club chaired by Ronaldo could therefore file a formal complaint. Valladolid is out of the relegation places, but in the absence of the last eleven games being played, their permanence is not guaranteed.

The game that was initially set for Tuesday June 23 is, remember, Barcelona-Athletic, in the middle of the Sant Joan festival.

Will it be the first problem of the resumption of LaLiga Santander?