Valladolid and Villarreal will be the League judges against Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid

05/19/2021 at 9:28 PM CEST

Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid have this Saturday marked in red on the calendar. Both aspire to conquer a League that allows them not to end the season in falsehood, after having missed the Copa del Rey, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup in the previous months. Colchoneros and madridistas will play their respective commitments, watching out of the corner of their eye what their rival does, although the only one who depends on himself is Diego Simeone’s team.

The luck of both is that in a certain way the calendar has been magnanimous, since both Atlético and Real Madrid will meet in the last and decisive match to a rival that has historically been comfortable for him. Valladolid will host the rojiblancos at the José Zorrilla stadium, while Villarreal will play at the Alfredo Di Stéfano at the same time.

The blanquivioletas and the yellows are theoretically two affordable rivals if we only take into account the historical precedents, despite the fact that both play a lot in the last day. They both desperately need a victory to try to secure their respective goals. The one from Valladolid is the most dramatic, since it does not depend on itself to save itself from relegation. In addition to beating Atlético, he needs Elche and Huesca to play in unison.

OTHER RESULTS

For its part, the same thing happens to Villarreal (it depends on the results of Real Sociedad and Betis) in their fight for the Europa League, although Unai Emery’s team is assured of its presence in the next edition of the Conference League and will play conditioned by the dispute four days after the final of the Europa League against Manchester United.

Atlético did not go beyond a draw on their last visit to José Zorrilla

| EFE

The rojiblancos do not feel exactly stage fright when they have to jump onto the lawn of the José Zorilla stadium. It is the sixth field where more victories (20) have been achieved in the League as visitors, behind San Mamés, Balaídos, Mestalla, Benito Villamarín and Reale Arena / Atocha. There they have won 42.6 percent of the games they have played, their fifth best record in the competition behind only venues such as the fields of Eibar, Getafe, Huesca and Celta.

And if we review their recent history in Zorrilla, Atlético’s optimism grows. The colchoneros have four victories in their last five visits, although last season they could not get past the tie (0-0). Their last defeat in Valladolid dates back to September 13, 2008, when they lost 2-1.

WORST STREAM

His worst streak in Valladolid were the five consecutive defeats that linked between the seasons 1997/1998 and 2003/2004.

For their part, the Madridistas also have fond memories of Villarreal’s previous visits to the League. In their 20 previous meetings at the Santiago Bernabéu or Alfredo Di Stéfano, the whites they took all three points fourteen times, tied five times and only lost one match. The only yellow victory in the field of Real Madrid dates from January 13, 2018, when it was imposed thanks to a solitary goal by Fornals in the last breath, with Zinedine Zidane precisely sitting on the home side.

Villarreal is not good at playing in the Real Madrid field, where lose three out of four times and where you only win in one of every twenty visits. The problem for the Madrid team is that in addition to winning, they have to wait for a mistake from their rival.