Valhalla – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

After the end of the series last January with the premiere of the sixth season, the world of Vikings will expand with Vikings: Valhalla, a spin-off that Netflix is ​​already filming. The production does not have a release date yet, but the platform has released a behind-the-scenes video.

While the preview does not give information on the plot, it does show a look at what the aesthetic of the fiction will be. In the clip you can see several huge Viking ships and the ins and outs of the recording of a great battle.

Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings to ever live: Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will lead the way as they fight to survive in a world in constant change and evolution ”, reads the synopsis of the series.

The production created by Jeb Stuart will be set a century after the Vikings events, which came to an end in 2020 after six seasons. The spin-off will star Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson and David Oakes as Earl Godwin, among others.

“We decided that Valhalla could not continue with the story of my series because I had dealt, in one way or another, with almost all my main characters and did not want to invent new ones,” explained Michael Hirst, creator of Vikings, to ET.

“I want to make sure that it will continue to have the same qualities, but it will also have others to distinguish both series: that it is full of poetry and spirituality and also that you love the characters,” he wielded.

Set sail behind the scenes of Vikings: Valhalla #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/gr3RCCsbjJ – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Source: However