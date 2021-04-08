Valerie Loureda vs. Hannah Guy added to Bellator 258

Valerie Loureda | Image: Lucas Noonan / Bellator

The fourth presentation of Valerie loureda with Bellator already takes place and date.

According to a report in Maxim magazine, the 22-year-old flyweight will face Hannah guy in it Bellator 258.

Loureda, member of American Top Team, is 3 – 0 as a professional and has just finished by TKO in the second round at Tara graff (1 – 2), 34 years old.

Guy, who as an amateur put together an undefeated record of 3 – 0 – (1), has two victories via submission as a professional.

The Mississippi native will make her Bellator debut coming off a second round mataleon win against Vanessa Marie Grimes in August 2020.

Bellator 258 will take place this May 7 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Ucansvile, Connecticut.