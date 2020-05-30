Valerie Domínguez did it again. The model surprised her followers on social networks with the publication of a photograph in which she shows her most sensual facet.

Through her Instagram account, the presenter shared an image in which she is in her bathroom while posing in a bikini. A photograph that puzzled his fans.

“In this story of self-discovery. I understood that gossip is bad and that I was better to train. So get out of bed and see you in 30 minutes with all the energy,” said Valerie Domínguez in the text that accompanies the publication.

In a few hours, the posts have more than 40,000 ‘likes’ and a large number of comments in which their followers leave all kinds of messages.

“Some ‘friends’ that I once had and with whom I distanced myself because of gossip and criticism, told me that gossip was good, it was the national sport”, “Surely gossip is bad and how many of your neighbors will have endured the quarantine thanks to the lovely gossiper who cleans her bathroom in underwear, “were some of the messages from her friends and followers.

It is worth noting that at the time, after several months of speculation, Diego Sáenz himself was in charge of confirming that he had a relationship with Valerie Domínguez.

In the framework of the media launch of ‘A otra nivel’, the musician confessed that he had a relationship with the Barranquilla woman. However, this came to an end.

“I’m not with Valerie right now. We were like about six months, but nothing, really he is one of those people that one should always have in life as a friend or as a girlfriend. We ended up for reasons that have nothing to do with the fact that we have fought, we are friends and there is an admiration from one side to the other, ”Diego said at the time in an interview with Caracol Television’s‘ La Red ’program.

These are the sexy photos of Valerie Domínguez in a bikini in the shower.

