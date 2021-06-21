Valérie Bacot: the woman on trial in France for killing her rapist

PARIS.

Raped since the 12 years for his stepfather, which later became his husband, beaten and forced to prostitute: a woman that has become the new symbol of the gender violence on France it is judged since this monday for having killed to its executioner.

The judgment from Valérie Bacot was opened this Monday in a court of Saône-et-Loire, in the center of France, and for more than two hours the woman told her “hell”, often in tears.

This woman, presented as the “new Jacqueline Sauvage”, a 60-year-old convicted in 2014 for having killed her husband after decades of marital violence but pardoned in 2016, recalled the violence and fear with which she lived for years.

I always found something … At first it was slapping, then it turned into kicking, punching and I was strangled. As time passed, there were threats with a weapon, “the revolver that she would end up using to kill him.

On March 13, 2016, Valérie Bacot, then 35, killed Daniel Polette, 61. With the help of two of her children, she buried his body in a forest, but was reported and arrested in October 2017. She confessed immediately and explained his act for 25 years of Calvary.

The Calvary

At the age of 12, she was raped by Daniel Polette, who was her mother’s lover at the time. Convicted and imprisoned in 1995, the justice authorized him, upon his release from prison, to return to the family home.

Everything started again as before, “says Bacot in a book published last month.

When she got pregnant at 17, her mother kicked her out of the house and Valérie Bacot had no choice but to settle in with “Dany.”

But the man, who drank a lot of alcohol, was becoming more and more violent. One Christmas he hit her with a hammer because a garland he bought was not working. Another day he strangled her until she fainted, despite being pregnant, the defendant says.

To this daily physical violence, “usual”, according to Bacot, was added the prostitution that her husband imposed on her in the back of his car.

He would give her “instructions” through a headset to better satisfy the customer.

She wanted to “run away a thousand times,” but feared that she would not be able to do so from her violent husband, who regularly threatened her with a gun.

Fatal outcome

The trigger was the fear that her daughter Karline would suffer the same fate when, at age 14, she confessed that her father asked her “how she was sexually.”

On the fateful March 13, she took the gun that her husband kept in his vehicle and shot him in the neck.

He was unable to invoke self-defense because the latter was driving and had his back turned to him.

But her lawyers explain her act by the “extreme violence she suffered for 25 years and the fear that it will be repeated against her own daughter.”

About 600,000 people have signed a petition to demand the release of this woman.

The trial is scheduled until Friday.

