The television adaptation of Elísabet Benavent’s ‘Valeria’ saga will have new installments on the Netflix streaming platform. She has decided to renew the project for a second round of episodes in which she works together with the producer responsible for the fiction, Plano a Plano. The series premiered on May 8 and although Netflix has not revealed official data on the number of views yes it is true that the bet managed to be in the Top 10 most viewed bets in our country for several days after its launch. Netflix is ​​expected to at least repeat this performance in the new season that will premiere in a few months at the company.

Diana Gómez in ‘Valeria’

For now we do not have too many details of what we will see in the new season but what the company has confirmed is that the cast of the project repeats in full. Thus, Diana Gómez, Silma López, Teresa Riott and Paula Malia who put themselves in the shoes of the main characters in the first stage of the series They will repeat in their respective roles in this new season. They will do it and also the two male protagonists of this story. Maxi Iglesias and Ibrahim Al Shami will play again Victor and Adrian, the two men who have undoubtedly marked Valeria’s life, as we could see in the released episodes.

This will be the second batch of ‘Valeria’

Regarding the plot of this new batch, from the streaming platform we advance that we will see Valeria having to face an important decision that will undoubtedly mark her destiny forever: living from her profession by hiding behind a pseudonym Or give up the publication of that novel with a false name and continue in the world of junk contracts. That will be his great dilemma in what concerns the professional and it is that as for the personal plot, we will see how Víctor and Adrián are still their constant quebradero. At the same time, we will also see Lola, Carmen and Nerea, who will continue to be their fundamental support and who will also experience great changes in their convulsive lives.

Criticism among fans

The first season of ‘Valeria’ has not been without criticism and it is that, as we could see on social networks, There were many fans of Elísabet Benavent’s novels who were completely outraged at what had been done in the series. Although the writer has already advanced in an exclusive to FormulaTV that this series « It is an open adaptation where there is room for many changes » Although it was a « twinned and faithful to the essence » product, many of its followers have not understood some of the creative decisions in the television project in which we find important variations with respect to the original story devised by Benavent. The question is whether in this second season the series will continue to be separated from the novel or there will be much more similar plots with the original project.