Valeria Marini leaves ‘Survivors’ confirming Palito Dominguín and Lola Mencía as favorites

This Monday, Telecinco broadcast Survivors: Honduras Connection, the gala presented by Jordi González. The program was the final farewell to Valeria Marini, who was at Playa Destierro since Thursday with Lola Mencía and Palito Dominguín, two contestants who little by little have become two heavyweights of the format.

However, the Italian’s foray into their routine has driven them crazy on occasion due to their absentmindedness, such as when Marini desecrated the area that Palito dedicates to his mother, Lucía Dominguín, with a stone that the mother sent her through her boyfriend Harry under the premise of doing a simple ritual.

The artist already anticipated in the previous gala that, whether it was as if he was leaving the contest, he would be happy, and he attested to this with his reaction to knowing that he was definitely out of format: “I’m happy for them, remember me when you eat this reward, baci stellari (star kisses in Italian). Thank you all, I’m super happy, really. It has been a magnificent experience, and when I get to the set I will meet you, Jordi “.

For its part, Lola said that she considered Marini to be a good person, but that she had the problem that she did not know how to listen. Afterwards, both the two of them and Palito did a farewell dance, and then the artist left. It thus became the fifth definitive expelled, after Antonio Canales, Marta López, Alexia Rivas and Agustín Bravo, who are already in Spain and attend the galas with the role of commentators.