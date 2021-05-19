Valentino will stop producing with skin from 2022

The fashion house Valentino will stop creating and making garments with fur As of 2022, the brand announced this Tuesday, which is also preparing to reorganize and concentrate its collections on a single label in 2024.

“The leather-free concept is perfectly aligned with the values ​​of our company. We are advancing in the search for different materials with the perspective of greater attention to the environment for the collections of the coming years, “the firm said in a statement.

The last Valentino collection that will incorporate fur into its garments will be that of the autumn-winter season 2021-2022, and with this change in the firm will close the Valentino Polar company, based in Milan and owned by Valentino since 2018.

The fashion house will also end the Red Valentino brand from the autumn-winter season 2023-24 with the idea of ​​”focusing all energies on a single label” to “redefine the brand’s own competitive position”.

Valentino is already working with the unions to face the changes organizational factors within the company caused by these decisions.