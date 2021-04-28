Valentino Rossi will have his own team in MotoGP

04/28/2021 at 4:52 PM CEST

Valentino rossi has signed an agreement with the sponsor Saudi Aramco so that your team VR46 Racing Team made the jump to MotoGP in 2022. Currently, the VR46 has only equipment in Moto2 after leaving the project in Moto3 and for some time there has been speculation that he would also make the leap to MotoGP.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

Today, through a statement provided by Tanal Entertainment Sport & Media, the strategic agreement has been confirmed to make the leap to the queen category under the name of Aramco Racing Team VR46. Aramco is a Saudi Arabian company dedicated to oil that has bet on the Italian’s team, for now, from 2022 to 2026: “Tanal Entertainment Sport & Media, holding company of Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Saud, is pleased to announce an important strategic agreement with VR46 Team, Valentino Rossi’s company, for the near future in MotoGP & rdquor; They explain in the statement.

Saudi Aramco is a company already strongly involved in the motor world since among others it also has sponsorship in the Dakar and in the F1 and now he has also decided to join a MotoGP team: “In 2022 the VR46 Team will debut in the MotoGP category with Tanal Entertainment Sport & Media and with Saudi Aramco as the new main sponsor for the period 2022-2026: The new Aramco Racing Team VR46 will be on the track supported by another major sponsor on the world stage, “the statement said.

The Valentino Rossi team will also maintain the structure of Moto2 but has not yet expressed which factory they will partner with or who will be the riders who will be part of the team. The options point to Ducati, motorcycle with which he now runs Luca Marini, brother of Valentino Rossi, on his MotoGP debut.

The Ducati want to have six bikes in the championship and it is very possible that they can give up two of the bikes for the Italian team. Another option would be Yamaha, a team that has supported Rossi for many years, with which he has achieved great triumphs and that could end up reaching an agreement with that of Tavullia. Regarding the pilots, it is most likely that they are newcomers of the house, trained in the VR46 Academy, those who occupy the motorcycles of the VR46 Racing Team.