Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi said on Saturday (25) that he intends to continue racing in the 2021 season in the category.

MotoGP season did not start because of coronavirus

Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“I am in a difficult situation, because my first option is to continue, I have enough motivation and desire to continue. But I always said that I needed five or six races to understand if I can be competitive. In the second half of last season I was very slow and suffered “said Rossi in an interview with Yamaha.

“The problem is that, because of the coronavirus, I don’t know when we will be able to get back on track, maybe in August or September. So I will have to decide before I get back on track. Ending my career with just seven or eight runs would not be good.” , continued the Italian.

At 41 years of age, the 2020 season would be Rossi’s last season at Yamaha, as the Japanese team announced in January that Fabio Quartararo will be Maverick Viñales’ teammate from the 2021 edition of the category.

However, MotoGP has not yet started because of the new coronavirus pandemic. According to the calendar, the first race of the 2020 season for the category is scheduled for June 21, at Sachnring, Germany.

The Italian has the option to go to Petronas, a former Quartararo team, or to retire. In 2019, Rossi finished the season in seventh place, adding 174 points.

In total, Rossi has played 14 seasons for Yamaha and won four MotoGP titles with the Japanese team.

