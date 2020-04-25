One of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time, Italian Valentino Rossi is close to retirement. But, even at the age of 41, the seven-time world champion guaranteed that at this moment he does not think about leaving the category and remembered that he intends to continue to compete in 2021. Still confined in Italy due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, he admitted that he will make his decision even before the beginning of this season.

“I am in a difficult situation because, as I said, my first option is to try to continue. I am motivated enough and I want to continue. But it is very important to understand the level of the competition, because, especially in the second part of last year, we suffered a lot , I was slow many times and had to fight outside the Top 5 “, said Rossi in an online interview released by Yamaha. “In my mind, I had another year with the factory team and I needed time to decide. I need five or six races, with a new chief mechanic, and some changes to the team to understand if I can be strong.”

“The problem is that there is no running. With the virus, we cannot run. So I have to decide before running because the most optimistic situation is that we can run in the second half of the season, so around August or September, we hope, if everything is fine “, he commented. “But I have to make my decision first. But, anyway, I want to continue, but I have to make that decision without any race,” he said.

The 2020 season would be Rossi’s last at Yamaha, as the Japanese team announced in January that Spaniard Fabio Quartararo will be the companion of compatriot Maverick Viñales from the 2021 edition of the category.

However, MotoGP has not yet started because of the new coronavirus pandemic. According to the calendar, the first race of the 2020 season for the category is scheduled for June 21 at Sachnring, Germany.

“Playing just six or eight races would not be the best way to end my career. Besides, we don’t know if we are going to race this year. So I think it will be fairer to have another season and then stop. I hope to continue running in 2021” , concluded.

The Italian has the option to go to Petronas, a former Quartararo team, or to retire. In 2019, Rossi finished the season in seventh place, adding 174 points. In total, he played 14 seasons for Yamaha and won four of his seven MotoGP titles with the Japanese team.

