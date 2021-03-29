Valentine’s Day Gifts 2018: Gadgets you fall in love with

Approaches Valentine’s Day, a special date in which many give gifts to their partners. In addition to the typical flowers, chocolates or dinners and romantic getaways, there are other options available. More and more people are betting on giving away technology on dates like these. Luckily we have many gadgets available to give away on Valentine’s Day.

Here we leave you with a selection of technology accessories that you can give on Valentine’s Day to your partners. Gifts that are out of the ordinary and predictable on a date like this, but surely they can be liked a lot.

Portable speaker

Dance with your partner anywhere.

The portable speakers are gaining popularity. A good way to listen to your favorite music anywhere. Since you can listen to it at home, or when you are traveling. There are many models, but brands like Xiaomi or Libratone offer models with a good design and that will allow you to listen to music wherever you go.

Mobile printer

Print your favorite photos.

A product that is experiencing a revival in recent months and that is undoubtedly a good option. A mobile printer that allows you to print photos that you have taken with your mobile phone or camera in just a few seconds. Thus, you can physically have these unforgettable memories that you live. It is sure to become a hit on Valentine’s Day.

Drone

A different way of discovering the world together.

Another product that you like a lot and that can undoubtedly be a surprising gift. Since you can have one more excuse to go out often. Go out together to fly the drone through the field, beach or mountains. Also ideal on your vacations. You can get spectacular images or videos from your favorite sites.

Smartwatch

An excuse to train together.

Maybe one of the New Year’s resolutions has been to do more sport. Thanks to a smartwatch you will be able to keep a great control of your physical activity and thus see your evolution at all times. In addition, there are many models available, so it also acts as a fashion accessory. A good way to help you play sports.

Extreme battery

If you want to give him something simple but extremely useful, an external battery is definitely a good option. Since it will save your life on more than one occasion. Since you can charge your smartphone in those moments when the smartphone runs out of battery at the most inopportune moment. In addition, you can always carry it in your bag or backpack with you.