There are no words, Portugal is in mourning, indignation is felt in the community. And it is that they left aside the home shelter to join the search for little Valentina, a girl who was only 9 years old and was missing since last May 7. They ripped his life out; her stepmother and father are detained.

According to local media, the little girl lived with her mother, in the town of Bombarral. In fact it was not far from the place where they found Valentina, approximately 20 km away. The minor disappeared in Atouguia de Baleia (Peniche), that’s where her father lives, he was with him because he wanted to take his classes online, according to the site Tuotrodiario.com.

9-year-old Valentina had her life ripped off

Sunday, May 11, was the saddest day for the minor’s mother, since, unfortunately, her body was found, she was buried in a forest. However, what shocked all of Portugal was the arrest of Sandro Bernardo, 32 years old and father of the minor. As well as Marcia, 38, stepmother.

Both the father and the stepmother are considered presumed responsible for such an atrocity. Since, once questioned, the father confessed where Valentina’s body was, but He argued that it was an accident, saying the girl suffered an epileptic fit.

Of course, the father’s version did not agree with the data provided by the autopsy. Well, the minor had head injuries, as well as signs of suffocation. Valentina’s body was found in the undergrowth, in the eucalyptus forest.

For her part, Sónia Fonseca, mother of the minor, declared devastated:

“I want to thank by this means all the help they have given us. To the authorities and to all the people who have generally helped in the search for my daughter. In my name and that of my whole family, thank you very much, from the bottom of my heart. ”

But what was the reason for the crime? So far, Fernando Jordao, who is a police officer and the leader of the investigation folder, stated that it is very possible that it is an ex-partner problem. Well, according to some testimonies the father intended to take the girl to live with his new family in Belgium.

