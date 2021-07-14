Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy Official for UFC 266

The sixth titular defense of Valentina shevchenko it is already scheduled.

ESPN reported Tuesday night that the Kyrgyz-born will put her belt on the line against Lauren murphy in the co-star of the UFC 266.

Shevchenko comes from competing only in the UFC 261, where she did easy work of the former Strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, to go 7-0 since his return to 125 pounds.

If she wins, Shevchenko would tie Ronda Rousey’s record as the fighter with the most starting defenses (6) in UFC history..

Murphy, number three in the standings, has not lost since June 1, 2018.

The 37-year-old veteran, former champion of Invicta FC and competitor of The Ultimate Fighter 28, goes through a streak of five victories in a row in which names like those of Joanne Calderwood, Roxanne Modafferi Y Andrea Lee.

UFC 266 takes place on September 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

