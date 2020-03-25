The flyweight attackers of the UFC Valentina Shevchenko Y Katlyn Chookagian will collide this Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the UFC 247 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

A little over a year ago, Shevchenko defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk to finally claim a title from UFC. Last year, he picked up his first pair of title defenses, and it’s pretty amazing how fast he Shevchenko he has gone ahead of his comrades as the dominant ruler. Case in question: Chookagian is a qualified contender and deserving of an excellent camp, yet Shevchenko She is a great 11-1 favorite to retain her crown. Speaking of “Blonde Fighter”, Chookagian He has won four of his last five bouts and has shown some improvement by sitting on his punches recently, a trait that will be critical if he wants to dethrone “Bullet.”

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for every woman:

Valentina Shevchenko

Record: 18-3

Key wins: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 231), Holly Holm (UFC on FOX 20), Liz Carmouche (UFC Fight Night 157), Julianna Pena (UFC on FOX 23), Jessica Eye (UFC 238), Sarah Kaufman (UFC on FOX 17)

Key losses: Amanda Nunes (UFC 215, UFC 196)

The key to victory: Shevchenko has to rank among the most efficient female fighters in the history of UFC. The former Muay Thai champion is a precise counterattacker who rarely stretches too far, landing with great precision as she reads her opponent’s offense. Further, Shevchenko He is truly excellent in the clinch, where he is often capable of throwing opponents.

Listen, I’m generally the one who defends Shevchenko and its efficient style. I greatly admire its precision. That said, the Carmouche fight was a stench, so we hope that the activity of Chookagian provoke more offense from the champion in this matchup.

In any case, and I say this as politely as possible, this seems to be another trap for Shevchenko. Similar to the Holly Holm showdown, the blast and kick style of Chookagian seems to be taking her directly to the counters of Shevchenko.

On the contrary, Shevchenko It would be wise to actively pursue the clinch and takedowns, which seem like your best shot at finishing except for another high kick.

Katlyn Chookagian

Record: 13-2

Key wins: Joanne Calderwood (UFC 238), Jennifer Maia (UFC 244), Alexis Davis (UFC on FOX 30), Mara Romero Borella (UFC on FOX 27)

Key losses: Jessica Eye (UFC 231), Liz Carmouche (UFC 205)

The key to victory: Chookagian She’s a ranged kickboxer with a solid grasp of range and lots of long kicks. He moves well, fights smartly, and generally works at a higher rate than opponents, a recipe for success against most of his peers.

Valentina Shevchenko it is not most women.

Last week, Chookagian He came out with a comment about refusing to “be entertained and then lose.” I have no problem with mindset in general, but against ShevchenkoCaution does not appear to increase your odds. In fact, I would argue the opposite: Chookagian He needs a home run, and that means swinging the damn bat.

In the case of Chookagian, his best chance to launch a kick to the head and catch the chin of the champion. Choookagian generally does a good job of hiding his kicks with position switches and places them at the end of his combinations, great! The challenger should also kick the midsection in order not to be too predictable, but still pull out all the tricks from the book to land a pimple on the chin.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Katlyn Chookagian LIVE

It is another unlikely attempt to dethrone Valentina Shevchenko.

It’s quite telling about the 125-pound status. when Shevchenko apparently he’s in talks to fight Nunes for the third time and Roxeanne Modafferi is possibly the next contender in line. Yes Shevchenko dispatch to Chookagian With relative ease like the others, it’s another sign that Nunes is perhaps the only woman who can compete with her. That doesn’t mean it will be his next fight, but it’s really hard to see Shevchenko fight with 125 pounds. right now.

Chookagian it’s here to make me look stupid and demonstrate the following hyperbolic nonsense paragraph. Fair play for “Blonde Fighter”, if you manage to capture the belt on Saturday night, it would be one of the greatest surprises of all time. A rematch would be likely, but regardless of what happened next, Chookagian it would certainly go down in MMA history just for that victory.

Video Repeat. Valentina Shevchenko’s triumph: