Valentina Shevchenko: strength and beauty expressed in photos

Born in the Kyrgyz Soviet Socialist Republic and a Peruvian national, Valentina Shevchenko will fight Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 on April 24 defending her flyweight belt.

With an enviable skill and strength, “Bullet” has a large number of fans who follow her and appreciate her attributes, among which is her beauty that we will now enjoy in photos.

2. 3Valentina Anatolievna Shevchenko, 33 years old

NextThe huge knockout that the Venezuelan Rondón received went viral

Sports Journalist of the CPD. Driver at @MMAUNORadio.