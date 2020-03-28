Jon Jones The eye of the storm is back, and the MMA community wasted no time in crucifying it.

The still Semi-Complete champion of the UFC He was arrested early Thursday morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for driving while intoxicated and negligently using a firearm.

As the UFC gathers information before making a decision regarding its future, multiple fighters and the media criticized the recidivism of Jones, who in the last five years has been arrested three times and has already had several problems with the law. The most recent for having assaulted a nightclub waitress in Albuquerque in April 2019.

Among all the criticism he has received, Valentina Shevchenko He has been one of the few people – if not the only one – who came to the defense of the champion.

Flyweight monarch says she first dealt with Jones during past Fight Week UFC 247 and that he seemed a “noble and kind” person.

So sad the modern world is all about hype!

Now many people starting to insult Jon Jones without knowing his real situation!

Fighting on the same card, I could see he is kind and noble man!

Him being in all that difficult times – he will be back Stronger! 💪🏻

– Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) March 26, 2020

“How sad that the modern world is pure hype! Now many people are insulting Jon Jones without knowing his situation! By competing on the same card I could see that it is a kind and noble name. Being in these difficult times will make me come back stronger! ”

In the PPV both champions were victorious. Ones Bones ’achieved his third starting defense thanks to a controversial unanimous ruling on Dominick Reyes. Shevchenko, on the other hand, extended his streak of consecutive wins to five, beating TKO to Katlyn Chookagian in the third round