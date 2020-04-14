Valentina Shevchenko

Adapting a private island to host UFC events during the pandemic period of coronavirus She won the support of one of the organization’s champions. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko supported the initiative of Dana White and assured that he will participate in the events in said place.

“It’s a great idea. So I heard about the island, I thought, “I’m definitely going to be there. I want to fight on the island, train there, live there. I want to spend time in that place ”said the champion in an interview with MMA Fighting.

The news that the president of the organization, Dana White, was adapting a private place as an alternative in the midst of the coronavirus started on the racks of MMA, which ended up being confirmed after it was canceled UFC 249, frustrating the completion of the event this Saturday.

After stopping his calendar, by order of the top executives of Disney / ESPN, the UFC high command stated that Fight Island it is a reality and should be ready in a month.

Shevchenko, recovers from an injury sustained in UFC 247, in February, stated that he can make his next fight in a new place, in front Joanna Calderwood.

“It could be, if it’s a possibility, I would be more than happy to fight there”, He said Valentina, which suggested a return date in the octagon.

“The doctors said the end of August or I’m probably going to have to speed things up to get it done in August.”concluded Shevchenko.