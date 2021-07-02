Valentina Shevchenko reveals the strategy Julianna Pena must use to beat Amanda Nunes at UFC 265

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Valentina Shevchenko (Red Gloves) fights Jessica Andrade (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In recent years, Amanda Nunes has written her name in the history of the MMA and stays at the top of the sport. Still, there are people who believe his reign at bantamweight might be near the end.

In order to Valentina shevchenko, the current flyweight champion, the Venezuelan Julianna Pena She has a chance to beat the Brazilian and be crowned the new division champion.

“I think it will be a good fight, very interesting to watch. It depends on the mindset and condition that will be at stake. I think Julianna has a lot of chances and she puts a lot of challenges on the table for Amanda. A lot of grappling, maybe. That’s what she’s going to do, right? She’s not going to stand in front of Amanda and exchange blows, seeing who is stronger. I don’t think that’s their strategy. I think she has many opportunities to find a way to win. In MMA, you never know what is going to happen in the next second ”, explained Shevchenko in an interview with Middle Easy.

Without doubting the potential of Peña, Valentina He has arguments to present his opinion on a fight between the two. The flyweight champion of UFC has already faced both, subjecting Julianna on 2017., and losing twice to the Brazilian.

The current number six in the bantamweight ranking, Julianna Pena won his chance for the belt after submitting to Sara mcmann on UFC 257. After the victory, he publicly challenged Nunes and he insisted so much that he convinced Dana White and the executives of the Octagon.

While Pain try to make history and beat for many the best fighter of all time, Amanda She will seek to stay on top and continue as champion of the division she has held since 2016. Besides that belt, Nunes She is a featherweight champion, who won in 2018, when he knocked out Cris Cyborg in the co-star of UFC 232.

The combat between Amanda nunes Y Julianna Pena It will be part of the UFC 265 card. The fight is scheduled as the co-feature of the event on August 7.

