Valentina Shevchenko reveals her motivation for this fight and claims to be ready to face Jessica Andrade at UFC 261

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 08: Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan celebrates her TKO victory over Katlyn Chookagian in their women’s flyweight championship bout during the UFC 247 event at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The flyweight champion of UFC, Valentina Shevchenko prepares for her sixth starting defense. “Bullet” will face Jessica Andrade At UFC 261 this Saturday, she claimed to be motivated for combat and assured that the Brazilian has the perfect game for her style.

“Like that type of rival who visually says to you:“ I’m here! ”. I really like this type of challengers. That encourages me a lot, because I have a clearer objective. I’m going to be ready. I know that she is strong and will try to attack me with blows and I have to be ready for that ”, he claimed Shevchenko in an interview with MMA Fighting.

Favorite for combat, Valentina says respect Jessica andrade for her accomplishments and extensive experience, but she revealed that she adjusted her playing style to that of her rival. On top of that, the champion thinks she already knows what to expect for the fight.

“Obviously, she has physical strength and is thinking that she can fight everyone. But aside from strength, I can’t see different things about her. Sure, it’s a big difference if you fight someone who doesn’t have enough power, but everything changes when their opponent has the same power or maybe more. I know what to expect from her. But that is not something new. It is not something dangerous or something you should fear or something similar. Her fighting game is quite understandable ”, concluded the champion.

After his transition from Kick boxing at MMA, Shevchenko built a record of 20-3. His last defeat was in front Amanda nunes, on UFC 215, when he was still fighting in cock weights. After the loss, she decided to go down and had a streak of 8 wins, in addition to being the flyweight champion since 2018.