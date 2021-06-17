Valentina Shevchenko recognizes the importance of the BRAVE CF initiative for the future of MMA

Today considered the best female flyweight in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko is delighted to witness Eastern European athletes getting much needed exposure in sport through BRAVE Combat Federation.

Shevchenko was personally invited by the organization based in Bahrain to be one of the guests of honor with the Brazilian actor Caio castro and the football legend Alexander Hleb at its inaugural live event in Minsk, Belarus, on June 4.

Notice

The native of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, The 33-year-old is undoubtedly impressed by the company’s work in producing and promoting athletes in his first company on Belarusian soil.

With BRAVE CF doing events in Russia and Belarus this year, Shevchenko He believes that gives hope to fighters in the region amid the current global health crisis.



“It is very important to everyone because the sport of MMA is considered the number one sport today. The more events we have around the world, like BRAVE CF, it will definitely be the best for the sport in general. I think it is very important for the future of MMA ”, He said.

Since its inception in 2016, BRAVE CF has strengthened its profile as a combat sports company, organizing 51 shows in 22 different countries, seven of which are European nations such as Northern Ireland, England, Sweden, Russia, Slovenia, Romania and Belarus.

The promotion recently announced that it is returning to Europe, making its long-awaited debut in Milano, Italy, August 1

Advertisement