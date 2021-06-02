Valentina Shevchenko lands in Minsk as a special guest of the BRAVE CF 51

SEEF DISTRICT._ One of the most dominant fighters in the world today, women’s flyweight world champion Valentina Shevchenko will get her first taste of action from BRAVE Combat Federation June 4.

The fastest growing organization in the world has invited “Bullet” as guest of honor for BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here.

The event 51 in order to BRAVE CF It will also be the first time that the promotion organizes an event in Belarus Y Shevchenko has landed in Minsk and he’s excited to experience a week of guest wrestling, as well as the first international mixed martial arts show in the country.

“My coach and I were guests of honor at BRAVE CF. It is always interesting for me to see different promotions and battles. I hope it will be a great event because MMA in the world is very popular now, it is the number one sport among combat sports. We have a week of fighting ahead of us and I hope to have great pleasure both in Belarus and in the Brave CF tournament ”, He said Valentina.

Shevchenko will have the opportunity to watch 12 electrifying matches with athletes from 14 different nations clashing for international supremacy.

In the main event of BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here, the former Brazilian world champion Lucas martins will seek to return to the path of victory against Germany’s number one fighter, Marcel Grabinski.

The co-star will have Denis Maher, one of the biggest Belarusian stars, making his international debut against Rinat Sagyntay.

The biggest young star of the MMA, Muhammad Mokaev, will also be in action, as the phenomenon returns in a 59kg fight against Ibragim Navruzov from Georgia.

Valentina shevchenko will have two compatriots in action, since Almanbet Abdyvasy Uulu and Daniyar Abdibaev will represent Kyrgyzstan against Badmatsyren Dorzhiev, from Russia, and Vadim kutsyi from Belarus, respectively.

