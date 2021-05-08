Valentina Ferrer, J Balvin’s girlfriend, shows off her belly while exercising

Valentina ferrer, girlfriend of J Balvin, you are fully enjoying the stage of your pregnancy. After HI! USA will confirm the news of their sweet wait And that the first images with her belly were released, now the Argentine model boasts at every opportunity that she has the evolution of her baby bump. Recently, Valentina posted a video showing off her advanced pregnancy on her Instagram profile.

© GettyImages Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin prepare to receive their first child

In his account, where he has more than 610 followers, the couple of J Balvin published a video in which he appears dancing to the rhythm of Miénteme, Tini and María Becerra. According to Valentina herself, her doctors would have ordered her to rest, but she would have preferred to do some physical activity. The model, who was Miss Argentina 2014, wrote about the video: “When they tell you, rest and start the cumbia.”

In the clip, she can be seen wearing a pair of sports leggings and a black top, while she dances to the rhythm of the song, showing off her belly. Valentina is not alone, because in the video she can see Enzo, her boyfriend’s inseparable dog.

© @ valentinaferrer “Always together 💕💕💕💕 (always together)”, Valentina commented along with one of her latest photos on social media with her belly

In addition to this revealing video, Valentina has shared other snapshots in which she shows how big her belly is. According to sources close to the couple, Ferrer is seven months pregnant; that is to say, in the final stretch of its sweet wait. The informant also commented to the staff of HOLA! USA that the future parents already have the baby’s name and that it will be a boy. J Balvin’s first child with his partner, Valentina Ferrer, will be named Rio.

The arrival of Rio has the Balvin Osorio family ‘in the clouds’, since it will be the second little one to join the family so far in 2021. Last February, the singer’s sister, Carolina Osorio, became a mother for the second time of a baby with her partner, producer Bull Nene. Best of all, the baby and her cousin will be only a few months apart, so they will be the best playmates.