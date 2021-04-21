Valentina Ferrer, J Balvin’s girlfriend, shows off her belly for the first time

After HI! USA will confirm that J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, are in sweet expectation of their first child, the couple has posed for the first time for a publication and they have shown the belly of the model, who – judging by the images – is in the final stretch of her pregnancy. The Argentine-born model posed for the lens of photographer An Le and also offered an interview in which she shared some details of her sweet wait, as well as J Balvin’s reaction to knowing that he will become a father. Both the images and the conversation with the future mother will be available in the May 2021 print edition of Vogue Mexico and Latin America.

Valentina shared with the publication that she could not believe that she was pregnant and that she took several tests. “I did the test in the bathroom with my dog ​​to not be alone. I did like three in a row because I didn’t believe it ”. The best came later, when face to face she told her boyfriend that they would become parents. “He (J Balvin) froze. I was happy, but it was like a Zoom call that doesn’t work when the WiFi crashes, that’s how it stayed, dazed (as if stunned). I told him in person, but that’s how it remained ”.

© GettyImagesJ Balvin and Valentina Ferrer met four years ago

A couple of weeks ago, HELLO! USA announced that the couple was in sweet expectation of their first child and that Valentina was seven months pregnant. In addition to that, the same source that revealed the news of the pregnancy, explained that the little one will bear the name of Rio.

The rumor about the pregnancy of Valentina Ferrer and José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, the artist’s real name, began to circulate in November of last year; however, the news could not be confirmed at that time either. At the beginning of 2021, the couple decided to take refuge in the Turks and Caicos Islands, in the Caribbean, in order to face a key month for Valentina’s pregnancy and thus be able to undergo the relevant control exams.