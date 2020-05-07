They uncover the alleged culprit of the murder of Valentín Elizalde The wife of the cousin of ‘Vale’ makes strong statements Ramses Vidente makes unexpected revelation

Of scandal. They uncover the alleged culprit of the murder of singer Valentín Elizalde, but Ramsés Vidente makes an unexpected revelation that surprised everyone.

On the official YouTube channel of the Ventaneando program, you can see a video, which so far has almost two million views, with the title “¿Valentín Elizalde betrayed by his own cousin Tano?”.

In this publication, it is said that for many years, Tano Elizalde has been considered the lucky survivor of the murder of his cousin, Valentín Elizalde, which occurred on November 25, 2006, when he finished his performance in a palenque in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. , in Mexico.

In this fact, the singer’s manager, Mario Mendoza, also lost his life, and Tano Elizalde was the only one who survived the armed attack, so many wonder if it was luck or an ambush on his part.

Marysol Castro, wife of Tano Elizalde, recalled details of the day of the murder of Valentín Elizalde: “That day, Tano was very nervous, extremely nervous, he did not want to go, many times he told me that he did not want to go. He referred that Mario (Mendoza) had caught that date, that he did not know why he had caught that date, why so. “

Tano Elizalde’s wife commented that, through the brothers of Valentín Elizalde, she found out some time after Tano had taken that date: “Her nervousness, because I do not understand it,” said Marysol Castro, who also said that date was already set aside for appear elsewhere, but at Tano’s insistence, they decided to cancel it and go to Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

“They were going to work in Tijuana and they canceled because Tano was insisting on going to Reynosa and ‘Vale’ did not want to go, that’s what Mrs. Camila, Valentin’s mother, told me, who many times said to her: ‘Mom, I don’t want to go, but Tano grabbed the date and well I have the commitment ‘, and that’s why it was ”.

When asked how long in advance Tano notified Valentín Elizalde of the date change, Marysol Castro said the following: “It was like two weeks that Tijuana was canceled to appear in Reynosa.”

“Tano always held Mario responsible, being he the one who caught the date, but then Mario was no longer there to defend himself. Even when he arrived, he talked to the person who took him. He comes and talks to this person and this person many times told me that he did not greet ‘Vale’. Tano talks to the person who takes them (the businessman) when Vale approaches and this person leaves. ”

Marysol Castro recalled that Valentín Elizalde had the habit of staying to sign autographs after his presentations, in addition to taking photos with his fans until the last person left and Tano was always with him: “And that day, no. Tano went and went to bed in the suburban, in the back seat, and when “Vale” is already vacated and everything continues lying down, he never gets up. “