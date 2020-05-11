There was a fire in some lands of Azucena Avilés, former partner of Valentín Elizalde Also, they killed him with a shot and cut his throat This after the alleged treason of Tano Elizalde was revealed

After the alleged betrayal of Tano Elizalde, the cousin of the late singer Valentín Elizalde, was revealed, they take revenge on the ex-partner of “The Golden Cockerel.”

On Chamonic’s Instagram account, a series of photographs were shown, which so far have almost 500 likes, which give a lot to talk about.

In the text that accompanies this publication, you can read the following: “There was a fire in some lands of @azusena_aviles (sic) ex-partner of Valentín Elizalde and mother of Valentina Elizalde… this happened today at dawn, yesterday they also killed him they shot a sheep and they cut their throat. ” In case more is missing, “they say they have been receiving threats.”

Chamonic’s Instagram account concludes with these words: “Amazing that people are so wrong to do these things. Friend, take good care of yourself, you know that if you need something, here I am ”, understanding that he is addressing Azucena Avilés, former partner of Valentín Elizalde.

It should be remembered that the singer Valentín Elizalde, also known as “El gallo de oro” was assassinated by armed men on November 25, 2006 after leaving a presentation in the city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, in Mexico.

In recent days, this unfortunate event has resurfaced after Marysol Castro, wife of Tano Elizalde (Valentin Elizalde’s cousin), reported in an interview that she granted to the television program “Ventaneando” that her husband was still nervous on days past. prior to the presentation in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, which suggests that Tano had something to do with the murder of “El gallo de oro”.

And after Chamonic’s Instagram account shared this series of photos, users were quick to voice their opinions:

“With this the only thing they do is confirm what has already been said in interviews, if they do not want them to speak it is because there is something”, “I thought that they lived in the United States and were not in danger of this kind”, “The sad reality”, ” God that evil ”,“ Oh my God ”.

For her part, an Internet user could not hide her courage over this fact against the former partner of Valentín Elizalde: “What unfortunate people who have nothing to do, hopefully whoever did it will do the worst for them.”

“How scary”, “How there are people so bad, how sad”, “Wow, beggars”, “Oh, my God, that woman who works and fights for her and her children !!! It is not worth so much evil for a mother who is only working for her family, is not living and takes advantage of any fame. “

So far, neither Azucena Avilés nor her daughter, Valentina Elizalde, have given any kind of information through their social networks. Both agree that their latest publications are on the occasion of Mother’s Day and show their followers photos in which they appear together.

