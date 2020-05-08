Now that a delicate theory that points to Fausto “Tano” Elizalde as the one responsible behind the death of Valentin ElizaldeOther revelations emerged.

In social networks some Fun and creepy Valentine’s Day facts.

Just like Twitter user Pau Izumi, who revealed that The golden rooster he always wanted to become a legend like his idol Pedro Infante.

The girl made a brief sketch of Valentín Elizalde, who started in music under the influence of her father Lalo Elizalde, who was also a singer.

From his dad he took a liking for singing and Vale and his brothers followed their presentations. But after his death he went to work although he never gave up on his dream of becoming a singer one day. Another curious fact: Vale was a fan of Pedro Infante (remember this) pic.twitter.com/O022I5K30n – Pαυ Izυmι (@PauIzumi) May 5, 2020

Despite his love of music, Valentín decided that he would finish studying at the University, so he graduated with a law degree.

When he decided to fully enter music, his popularity soon began to grow like foam due to his charisma on stage.

It was that same charisma that led him to have several partners and even to make a couple of enemies.

This is the message that the interpreter of “Go now” shared before dying

Among the curious facts surrounding the life of “El Vale” is the fact that at some point he said that it did not matter if he had to die to become an idol as his greatest inspiration, Pedro Infante.

On the other hand, it is also rumored that the singer had a presentiment of his death, which is why in the 2007 video “Vencedor” he is shown as a ghost who cannot say goodbye to his loved ones.

One more of the chilling theories surrounding Elizalde is the one that relates him to Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera; and to whom he even dedicated the song “To my enemies”.

The same that presumably would have cost him his life when he performed that song in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, the night he was shot aboard his truck.

They also say that Valentine had long been threatened for refusing to want to play at private drug parties. Anyway. There are many theories. But I am going to tell you about a specific one that since DAY 1 did not fit pic.twitter.com/qjhELlBeqc – Pαυ Izυmι (@PauIzumi) May 5, 2020

Although all these theories have not yet been confirmed or denied, since what happened on the night of November 25 ended any testimony or person close to the singer.

