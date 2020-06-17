Valentín Elizalde and Julión Álvarez related to the same woman unleash the scandal | INSTAGRAM

A woman marks the love life of these two great exponents of the Mexican regional genre, here we will reveal who it is.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Given that there are too many rumors that a woman coincided in the long love life of the late Gallo de Oro and Julión Álvarez, we decided to interfere in an extensive investigation to try to solve this unknown question.

Well, if there is such a aforementioned, who strongly marked the love life of both interpreters of the Mexican regional genre, it is a woman born in the Mexican northwest, in Guasave, Sinaloa to be exact, she is currently 35 years old and her name is Nataly Fernández.

You may also be interested: Thalía: In charge of giving the initial flag to the LGBTTTI + Pride March virtually

The aforementioned female was announced for the first time at Valentine’s funeral, claiming to be the fiancée of the famous grupero interpreter, likewise, has a good relationship with Mrs. Calima Valencia, mother of the Rooster.

So she was later involved in interviews she conducted in order to tell details of the beginning of her relationship with Valentín, where she issued the message that we will show you below.

« When we started, he told me all that part of his life and he told me: I have three girls with different mothers, with the first this happened, with the second this and the third this, the girl is still very young, and I want to be honest and don’t hide anything from you. He spoke to me with the truth and asked me if I accepted it that way and, well, I said: ‘Yes, that’s fine, but I want you to show me that you are with me and he showed it to me.”

Also read: Erasmo Catarino, the student who conquered La Academia 4 and the moment that marked it

However, currently this woman is the current wife of « El Rey de la Taquilla », that’s right, we are talking about Mr. Julión Álvarez; Both kept their relationship away from the media, however, after a time it was revealed that in a Catholic ceremony they joined in marriage on a Monday in April 2011, in the Parish of Tesistán, in the state of Jalisco.

All this was made known through photos of Álvarez’s fans, who attended the parish; In this wedding, the also deceased Jenny Rivera, “La Diva de la Banda”, accompanied by the controversial baseball player Esteban Loaiza, stood out among the guests.

For his part Julión told in his time, in a television program how this love happened, indicating that he sat at the table where the beautiful young woman was, despite the fact that there was no place in another, they exchanged cell phone numbers and that’s where it all started.