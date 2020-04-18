Valencia striker has drawn the attention of several European giants and may leave the ‘Che’ next season. Player has contract until June 2021

One of the most coveted players in the transfer market, striker Ferrán Torres, of Valencia, may leave the club next season. The player is closely watched by European giants and now another club appears on the list: Atletico Madrid.

According to Spain’s “Cadena SER” radio, the player’s manager offered the 20-year-old Spaniard to the Colchoneros, who seems to have been excited about the possibility of having the athlete. Another name that interests the Wanda Metropolitano club is Carlos Soler, also from Valencia.

Torres’ situation is simpler. The player has a contract with Valencia until June 2021, that is, until the end of next season, and has not yet renewed. If the bat team doesn’t sell it now, you can lose it for free. With that in mind, Simeone’s team can offer a value well below the severance penalty, stipulated at 100 million euros (about R $ 572 million). Soler has a contract until 2023, which makes negotiation difficult.

Atlético, however, will have tough competition for the player. At least eight clubs also want the striker: Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain; Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in England; Juventus in Italy; Borussia Dortmund in Germany; and Paris Saint-Germain in France.

