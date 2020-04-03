The journalist Raquel Ejerique in the program ‘La qüestió’ by A Punt / Europa Press

The Valencian journalist Raquel Ejerique, hitherto head of Investigation at eldiario.es, is emerging as the new news director of the autonomous television network À Punt, after having obtained the highest score in the contest called for the renewal of the position, replacing by Remei Blasco. Now, the News Council will call the newsroom of the network to vote on the proposed appointment, and then prepare a ratification report or not, as established by the regulations of the Valencian Communications Corporation. Finally, it will be the Governing Council of the chain that will sanction the appointment.

The workers’ assembly is scheduled for next week, sources from Valencian television point to Europa Press. If the proposal is ratified, Raquel Ejerique will occupy the position that Remei Blasco held during the first stage of À Punt. Following the arrival in early March of the new CEO, Alfred Costa, to replace Empar Marco, the competition for the renovation was launched. À punt is the heir to Channel 9, the Valencian public television that was closed in 2013, during the last mandate of the PP, with an accumulated debt of 1,200 million euros.

Currently, Raquel Ejerique is the head of Research at eldiario.es. She was one of the responsible for the information related to the masters of the former president of the Community of Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, of the PP, at the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid and of the former Minister of Health, the socialist Carmen Montón. Throughout his career he has also worked in the newsrooms of Abc, Cadena SER, La Razón and 20 Minutos.