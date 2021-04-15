Valencian Community Tour – Démare wins the second stage

04/15/2021



The French Runner Arnaud Démare The sprint was awarded the second stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, starting and finishing in Alicante, of 179 kilometers, and achieved the second victory of the Groupama-FDJ team with a time of 4h. 09:22 hours after a rainy day .

The great getaway of the day was starred by the American Robin carpenter (Rally Cycling), the Belgian Brent van der Kerkhove (Tartelleto-Isorex) and the Spanish Angel Madrazo (BurgosBH), Xabier Azparren (Euskaltel) and Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma). His adventure lasted for more than 150 kilometers and he died 3,000 meters from the finish line.

The orography of this stage, with a single mountain pass, of the second category, at the beginning of it ventured an end to the sprint and this happened thanks to the work of Groupama and a diminished Lotto, which in the last kilometers aborted the escape of the day, what Ibon Ruiz He took the opportunity to expand his income as leader of the mountain.

At 50 kilometers from the finish line, the peloton reduced the difference below two minutes and dedicated itself to keeping the escapees from which the Belgian ended up getting off the hook. Van de Kerkhove, 32 kilometers from Alicante.

Lotto, Groupama and Movistar took the lead of the pack and once the roundabout area was over they pulled hard to end the breakaway and decide the sprint stage. The French team played the trick of Demare and he did not fail the work done by his team in the last two kilometers to add the second victory for Groupama in the Valencian round.

SCOTSON STILL LEADER

The australian Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) remains the leader of the race, while Enric Mas (Movistar) is the first Spaniard in the general standings, occupying fourth place, 35 seconds from the oceanic corridor.

This Friday, the queen stage with 160 km will be held in the province of Valencia, departure in Torrent and arrival in the High of the Queen, in a day that will not have big climbs, since the organization has looked for a similarity with the great Belgian classics with 15 climbs or heights.

RESULTS AND CLASSIFICATIONS

STAGE 2

1 A. Demáre GFJ 04:09:23

2 T. Dupont BWB at 00:00

3 C. Ewan LTS to mt

4 S. Consonni COF to mt

5 S. Mora MOV to mtGENERAL

1 M. Scotson GFJ 08:24:10

2 J. Degenkolb LTS at 00:32

3 A. Riou ARK at 00:34

4 E. Plus MOV at 00:35

5 N. Oliveira MOV at 00:36