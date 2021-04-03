Valencian Community Team Calendars Second B Third phase

RFEF has already released the Second Division B subgroup calendars in which they will fight in the second stage for promotion to LaLiga SmartBank and for promotion to the new RFEF First Division.

ANDl Alcoyano will make its debut in the second phase of the Second B competition at the Barcelona subsidiary field while Villarreal B will do so with a trip to the Gimnástic stadium in Tarragona. Both teams are the only representatives of the Valencian Community in the second phase of the competition, in which they will seek, together with Ibiza, champion of subgroup B of group III, and the first three classified of the Catalan subgroup for the three places – with options to a fourth – that give access to play the playoff for promotion to Second.

Villarreal B and Deportivo Alcoyano will play a six-game league, which they access with the points from the first phase, round-trip against Barcelona B, Nástic de Tarragona, leader of their group, and Andorra. The classification for the second phase, as the Catalan teams have two more games, will be governed by a coefficient of points for disputed matches.

In this way, Ibiza is the leader with 40 points, Nàstic is second with 31.50 and Alcoyano, third with 31. Barcelona B (30.60), Villarreal B (28) and Andorra (27.90) occupy the three other table positions. On the last day of this second phase, which will be held on May 9, Alcoyano will host Andorra in their field, while Villarreal B will close their participation against the Barcelona subsidiary.

RFEF has also released the calendar of the teams struggling to still try to ascend to the RFEF First Division, including Hercules, la Nucía and At. Levante, but it has not facilitated that of the subgroup that will try to avoid relegation to Tercera División RFEF (where Atzeneta, Orihuela and Mestalla will be) because subgroup 3A is resolved this Wednesday with a Espanyol B-Olot that will determine the order of the matches.





parallel Federació de Futbol de la Comunitat Valenciana has also released the schedules of the second phase for all Third Division teams in subgroups C, D and E, which in this case are already defined.

The promotion phase to Second Division will begin this weekend with the matches Alzira-Intercity, Atlético Saguntino-Eldense and Roda-Elche B, in a phase of the competition in which, in addition to the teams that go up, the relegation to regional category.

The competition for promotion between these six teams will end on May 9. The first two classified clubs will be promoted directly to the RFEF Second Division and the rest will participate in the final knockout phase for promotion to that category.

For its part, the intermediate phase also has the schedule set with these matches on the first day: Recambios Colón-Olímpic, Villarreal C-Jove Español and Silla-Benigánim. The three matches will be played next Sunday, April 4.

The championship, which consists of six days, will end on May 9. The first two classified will access the final phase of qualifying for promotion to Second RFEF and the remaining clubs will remain in the Third Division.

Finally, the relegation phase will feature these clashes on the first day: Vilamarxant-Crevillente, Acero-Villajoyosa, Torrent-Novelda and Paterna-Hércules B. On the first day Benicarló will rest.

In each of these three phases, the teams that qualified in subgroup A will face, in a double round, those that did so in subgroup B, not being able, in any case, to face the teams that participated in the same subgroup of the regular phase. The points obtained in the first phase carry over to the second.